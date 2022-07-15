 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police arrest 17 in Atlantic County over two-day period in June

State Police and partnering law enforcement agencies rounded up 17 people in Atlantic County last month as part of a statewide initiative to reduce violent crime, the agency said Friday.

The arrests were made June 23 and 24 and consisted of fugitives wanted by the state, county and local law enforcement agencies, State Police said in a news release.

Those arrested were wanted for crimes including weapons offenses, forgery, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and drug offenses. All suspects were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The targets were identified through a mix of street-level intelligence, patrol advisories and information provided by various agencies including State Police; the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office; Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Monroe Township police; and an analysis of current crime trends in Atlantic City.

"As a result of this coordinated, multi-agency effort, 17 fugitives are now in custody, and Atlantic County communities are safer for it," acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Friday in a statement.

In addition to State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, state Department of Corrections, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic City police participated in the round-up.

State Police did not provide the names of those arrested.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

