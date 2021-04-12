State Police announce takedown of South Jersey drug trafficking network

CAMDEN — Police arrested three Camden residents and one Gloucester Township man and seized $350,000 worth of evidence including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine last month as part of a 17-month State Police investigation.

Following the execution of several search warrants March 30, Felix Cruz-Ventura, 42, Daniel Garcia, 41, and Jennifer Gonzales, 30, all of Camden, and Randy Mora, 35, of Gloucester Township, were arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and money laundering.

Cruz-Ventura, Garcia and Gonzales face additional charges of distribution of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone. Cruz-Ventura, Garcia and Mora face charges of conspiracy. Garcia and Gonzales face charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Cruz-Ventura and Mora are charged additionally with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and maintaining a drug production facility. Cruz-Ventura also faces charges of distribution of drugs within 500 feet of park zone and maintaining a fortified premise. Mora also faces charges of certain person not to possess a firearm, possession of prescription drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor.