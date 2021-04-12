State police announce take down of South Jersey drug trafficking network

CAMDEN — Police arrested three Camden residents and one Gloucester Township man and seized $350,000 worth of evidence including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine last month as part of a 17-month New Jersey State Police investigation dubbed "Operation Speed Bump" that involved multiple regional and local law enforcement agencies.
Following the executive of several search warrants March 30, Felix Cruz-Ventura, 42, Daniel Garcia, 41, and Jennifer Gonzales, 30, all of Camden, and Randy Mora, 35, of Gloucester Township, were arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and money laundering.
Cruz-Ventura, Garcia and Gonzales face additional charges of distribution of drugs within 1000 feet of school zone. Cruz-Ventura, Garcia and Mora face charges of conspiracy. Garcia and Gonzales are facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Cruz-Ventura and Mora are charged additionally with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and maintaining a drug production facility.
Felix Cruz-Ventura is also facing charges of distribution of drugs within 500 feet of park zone and maintaining a fortified premise. Mora is also facing charges of certain person not to possess a firearm, possession of prescription drugs, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime South Unit, Atlantic City Metro Task Force, Motor Vehicle Crimes South Unit, Trafficking South Unit, and Crime Suppression South Unit, along with members of the State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, State Police Canine Unit, Gloucester Township Police Department Special Investigations Unit, Camden County Metro Police Department, the U.S. DEA, HSI, and ATF executed a search warrant at Mora’s residence in Gloucester Township and three residences in Camden, including Cruz-Ventura’s residence and a residence shared by Garcia and Gonzales.
“This operation resulted in the seizure of 15 pounds of some of the most highly addictive and deadly narcotics sold on the streets, which once processed, would become thousands of potentially lethal doses. If this operation saved just one life or prevented just one person from battling addiction, then it was a resounding success,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “An operation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of cooperation and coordination between partnering agencies, and I am grateful to all of the dedicated law enforcement professionals who worked tirelessly to dismantle this trafficking network bringing those responsible to justice.”
The New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice is prosecuting the defendants.
As a result of the operation, detectives seized 4 pounds of fentanyl, 5 pounds of heroin, 6 pounds of cocaine and more than 21 pounds of marijuana. Police also recovered 106 VAPE marijuana cartridges, 86 marijuana edibles, a stolen handgun, three cars and $50,000 in cash.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
