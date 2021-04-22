State finds evidence of ethics violations in Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

An investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office has found evidence to support a number of alleged ethics violations, including lying, nepotism and mishandling of funds and a vehicle by Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner and his first assistant prosecutor.

The allegations stem from two complaints. One was filed by a county resident and another was filed by three former employees of the county Prosecutor’s Office who are also suing Tyner over their dismissal. Both complaints date to 2018 and 2019 and were concluded this month, according to copies of the letters the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity mailed out Monday.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment Thursday. Tyner and First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill were named as the subjects in the ethics complaints.

Among the allegations sustained by the investigation:

Shill inappropriately used a victim witness vehicle outside its specified purpose, then appeared to retaliate against an employee who complained.

Tyner violated Atlantic County policy by supervising his brother, Agent Michael Graham.