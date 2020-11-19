State attorney general says talk with Atlantic City youth gave him hope amid COVID-19, crime numbers

ATLANTIC CITY — State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Tuesday said a recent meeting with resort youth gave him hope.
Grewal, appearing on “NAACP Speaks” with the city’s 3rd Ward councilman, Kaleem Shabazz, who also serves as president of the NAACP Atlantic City branch, said he recently had a Zoom session with resort youths.
“The kids were just so engaging and just so great,” he said. “You can be exhausted and beat down by everything you’re dealing with, but when you see those kids and their eyes light up and the questions they’re asking you – I wish I could have gone on for another hour with those young people.”
“It’s easy to lose hope a lot of times,” he said, citing bias crime numbers, the ongoing pandemic and racial issues.
The group gave him a lot of hope, he said.
