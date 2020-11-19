 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State attorney general says talk with Atlantic City youth gave him hope amid COVID-19, crime numbers
0 comments
featured

State attorney general says talk with Atlantic City youth gave him hope amid COVID-19, crime numbers

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Tuesday said a recent meeting with resort youth gave him hope.

Grewal, appearing on “NAACP Speaks” with the city’s 3rd Ward councilman, Kaleem Shabazz, who also serves as president of the NAACP Atlantic City branch, said he recently had a Zoom session with resort youths.

“The kids were just so engaging and just so great,” he said. “You can be exhausted and beat down by everything you’re dealing with, but when you see those kids and their eyes light up and the questions they’re asking you – I wish I could have gone on for another hour with those young people.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s easy to lose hope a lot of times,” he said, citing bias crime numbers, the ongoing pandemic and racial issues.

The group gave him a lot of hope, he said.

Watch the full episode here.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal

Grewal

 Molly Bilinski

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News