Stafford Township police clarify initiative to combat car theft

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Thomas Dellane released a statement Wednesday clarifying his department's initiative to combat a recent spike in car thefts in the township.
According to Dellane, there has been speculation and misinformation regarding the initiative on social media, as some think police will randomly open car doors to check whether they're unlocked. He said members of the department "vigorously safeguard the constitutional rights of all citizens and would never intentionally violate anyone's rights."
An earlier post on social media from the department said officers would be checking high-end cars during the evening and overnight hours, and would knock on residents' doors if they found those vehicles to be unlocked. The department also has posted regular reminders for residents to lock their cars at 9 p.m.
"Our officers have been trained to use the same tactics that are currently being utilized by the thieves to determine if a vehicle is unlocked with the keys or key fobs in the vehicle," Dellane said in the clarifying statement. "The officers can and will make these observations from the public roadway, and need not enter anyone's property to conduct this check."
Dellane said the department has chosen not to share these tactics to avoid providing this knowledge to others who may not be aware of how to determine whether a vehicle is unlocked.
Anyone with questions about the initiative, or any of the department's other community policing efforts, can call Dellane's office at 609-597-1189, ext. 8318.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
