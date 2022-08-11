Stafford Township police charge suspected Home Depot thieves

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A man and woman from Middlesex County are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from various New Jersey Home Depot stores.

Ronnie Bridgelal, 20, of Carteret, was stopped by police after they were called to the township's Home Depot store off Route 72 in Manahawkin on Tuesday for a shoplifting report.

Bridgelal was caught trying to steal approximately $3,500 worth of items from the store, police said in a news release.

Officers located Bridgelal's vehicle in the parking lot while it was occupied by Jessica Bridgelal, 29, also of Carteret.

An additional $8,500 in stolen merchandise from other Home Depot stores was found in the vehicle, police said.

Ronnie and Jessica Bridgelal were both charged with shoplifting, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, hindering and receiving stolen property.

Ronnie Bridgelal was additionally charged with resisting arrest and possession of a false government document, police said.

Ronnie Bridgelal was taken to the Ocean County jail, and Jessica Bridgelal was issued a summons.

Both are to appear in Ocean County Superior Court, police said, adding that the investigation into the shoplifting spree remains ongoing.