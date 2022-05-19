Stafford Township police charge 15-year-old with gun, knife

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy allegedly in possession of a handgun and a knife in a park Wednesday night.
At 7:14 p.m., police were notified of a male wearing all black clothing and white shoes at the Ocean Acres Park displaying a handgun. Upon arrival, officers quickly found the suspect matching the description, police said.
Officers determined the teen was in possession of a loaded black Beretta 9mm handgun and a folding knife, police said. He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.
The teen, who remains unidentified because he is a minor, is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.
