Stafford Township police charge 15-year-old in possession of gun, knife

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Township police arrested a 15-year-old boy in possession of a handgun and a knife in a park Wednesday night.
At around 7:14 p.m., police were notified of a male wearing all black clothing and white shoes, at the Ocean Acres Park in the Manahawkin section of the township, displaying a handgun, police said. Upon arrival, officers quickly found the suspect matching the description.
An on-scene investigation revealed the teen was in possession of a loaded black Beretta 9MM handgun and a folding knife. He was arrested and charged with 2nd- and 4th-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
The teen, who remains unidentified because he is a minor, is being lodged at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.
