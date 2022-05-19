 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stafford Township police charge 15-year-old in possession of gun, knife

  • 0
Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Township police arrested a 15-year-old boy in possession of a handgun and a knife in a park Wednesday night.

At around 7:14 p.m., police were notified of a male wearing all black clothing and white shoes, at the Ocean Acres Park in the Manahawkin section of the township, displaying a handgun, police said. Upon arrival, officers quickly found the suspect matching the description.

An on-scene investigation revealed the teen was in possession of a loaded black Beretta 9MM handgun and a folding knife. He was arrested and charged with 2nd- and 4th-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teen, who remains unidentified because he is a minor, is being lodged at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

US midterm primaries: Pennsylvania awaits results in key Senate GOP primary

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News