Stafford Township police arrest New York man attempting 'grandparents scam'

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a New York City man who was attempting to orchestrate a "grandparents scam" on an elderly resident Thursday.

Detectives charged Ramon Hurtado, 41, with conspiracy to commit theft by deception, criminal attempt of theft by deception and resisting arrest.

Police said they were alerted to a "grandparents scam" in progress on an 87-year-old Beach Haven West woman who was on the phone with the scammer. The woman said Hurtado stated the victim's grandson was under arrest and needed $20,000 for bail.

Hurtado told the victim to stay on the phone and they would go to her home and pick up the cash so her grandson could be released. Police immediately went to the victim's home in support.

Detectives Drew Smith and Erik Smithman set up surveillance inside the home while detectives Neil McKenna and Larry Dunfee maintained surveillance outside, police said. As Hurtado approached the home to collect the money, he was apprehended by detectives.

Hurtado is being held in the Ocean County jail.

