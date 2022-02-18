 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stafford Township police arrest New York man attempting 'grandparents scam'

  • 0
Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a New York City man who was attempting to orchestrate a "grandparents scam" on an elderly resident Thursday.

Detectives charged Ramon Hurtado, 41, with conspiracy to commit theft by deception, criminal attempt of theft by deception and resisting arrest. 

Police said they were alerted to a "grandparents scam" in progress on an 87-year-old Beach Haven West woman who was on the phone with the scammer. The woman said Hurtado stated the victim's grandson was under arrest and needed $20,000 for bail.

Hurtado told the victim to stay on the phone and they would go to her home and pick up the cash so her grandson could be released. Police immediately went to the victim's home in support.

Detectives Drew Smith and Erik Smithman set up surveillance inside the home while detectives Neil McKenna and Larry Dunfee maintained surveillance outside, police said. As Hurtado approached the home to collect the money, he was apprehended by detectives. 

People are also reading…

Hurtado is being held in the Ocean County jail.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News