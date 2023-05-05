A Stafford Township man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for a motor vehicle crash that killed a Pinelands Regional High School student while he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.

Michael Pillarella, 28, of Manahawkin, was sentenced Friday, having previously been found guilty of manslaughter in the death that occurred in Little Egg Harbor Township on Jan. 30, 2021. Pillarella will be required to serve at least 85% of a 17-year sentence before being eligible for parole.

Pillarella was also sentenced to four years for being found guilty of assault by auto stemming from the same crash. The sentences will run consecutively, Billhimer said.

Pillarella was found guilty of both charges March 3 after a nearly three-week trial.

Stafford Township man convicted in crash that killed Pinelands student A Stafford Township man faces up to 15 years in prison after being found guilty Friday of ca…

Little Egg Harbor police were called to Radio Road and Baltusrol Court about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021. They found a two-vehicle crash involving Pillarella’s 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2006 Toyota XB carrying two girls, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Both girls sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Monmouth County. The passenger died from her injuries Feb. 9, 2021.

Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City. He was initially issued traffic summonses but was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault by auto.

After the student died, he was additionally charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Blood tests found Pillarella was under the influence of alprazolam, methadone, fentanyl and alcohol when he crashed into the girls’ car. Investigators also found he was driving upward of 80 mph when he failed to turn at a curve and hit the oncoming car.