A Stafford Township man faces up to 15 years in prison after being found guilty Friday of causing a car crash that killed a Pinelands Regional High School student in 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Michael Pillarella, 28, was convicted of manslaughter and assault by auto. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 5, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Pillarella was found to be driving under the influence at the time the crash happened.

Little Egg Harbor Township police were called to Radio Road and Baltusrol Court about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021. They found a two-vehicle crash involving Pillarella’s 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2006 Toyota XB carrying two girls, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Both girls sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Monmouth County.

One girl, a passenger, died Feb. 9, 2021.

Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City.

He was initially issued traffic summonses but was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault by auto.

After the student died, he was additionally charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Blood tests found Pillarella was under the influence of alprazolam, methadone, fentanyl and alcohol when he crashed into the girls’ car. Investigators also found he was driving upward of 80 mph when he failed to turn at a curve and hit the oncoming car.