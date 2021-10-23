 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford Township man charged with lewd acts in front of school bus
0 comments
top story

Stafford Township man charged with lewd acts in front of school bus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean County

Millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been charged in suburban New York City with the death of his wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982. A state police investigator filed a criminal complaint Tuesday at a town court in Lewisboro, New York, that accuses Durst of second-degree murder. The 78-year-old Durst was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for murdering a confidante who prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst's killing. Durst sat in a wheelchair during much of the sentencing hearing. A lawyer said that in the days afterward he was on a ventilator with COVID-19.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Manahawkin man was charged with four counts of lewdness Thursday after police caught him committing inappropriate acts in front of a school bus, police said.

On Wednesday, Stafford school district transportation personnel reported Anthony Buonavolonta, 66, of Spar Road, had been standing in the doorway of his residence, in plain view from the road, engaged in various lewd and inappropriate acts while the bus was stopped in front of his residence for morning child pickup, police said on Facebook. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, during a follow-up investigation, detectives observed Buonavolonta’s acts of lewdness, and he was arrested at his home, police said. 

He was transported to the Police Department, where he was charged in four separate incidents occurring between Oct. 13 and 21, police said. 

Buonavolonta was later released on his own recognizance pending court.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to the investigation can contact Detective Russell Dunfee at 609-597-1189, ext. 8444, or rdunfee@staffordpolice.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News