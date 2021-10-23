Stafford Township man charged with lewd acts in front of school bus

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Manahawkin man was charged with four counts of lewdness Thursday after police caught him committing inappropriate acts in front of a school bus, police said.

On Wednesday, Stafford school district transportation personnel reported Anthony Buonavolonta, 66, of Spar Road, had been standing in the doorway of his residence, in plain view from the road, engaged in various lewd and inappropriate acts while the bus was stopped in front of his residence for morning child pickup, police said on Facebook.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, during a follow-up investigation, detectives observed Buonavolonta’s acts of lewdness, and he was arrested at his home, police said.

He was transported to the Police Department, where he was charged in four separate incidents occurring between Oct. 13 and 21, police said.

Buonavolonta was later released on his own recognizance pending court.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to the investigation can contact Detective Russell Dunfee at 609-597-1189, ext. 8444, or rdunfee@staffordpolice.org.