Stafford police say man used credit card stolen from unlocked car

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a man after they found he used a credit card stolen from an unlocked car last week.
On Aug. 9, Patrolman Zachary Halliday responded to a home on Beach Haven West Boulevard for a report of a burglary and theft of items from an unlocked motor vehicle, police wrote on Facebook.
Investigation by Halliday and Detective Erik Smithman determined the suspect had used a credit card stolen from the vehicle. Video surveillance was obtained, and the suspect was identified as Edward Meinwieser, 38, of the Whiting section of Manchester Township.
On Aug. 10, Meinwieser was arrested by Halliday and Patrolman Ted Caporrino on a warrant issued by Stafford Township Municipal Court.
Meinwieser was charged with theft, theft of a credit card, burglary and unauthorized use of a credit card. He was sent to the Ocean County jail.
Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and to not leave key fobs or valuables in them.
