Stafford police say man used credit card stolen from unlocked car

HIGHLANDS - Elizabeth Dellapietro's dog was enjoying the backyard last week when an aggressive, rabid raccoon attacked. The 63-year-old Highlands resident said the raccoon would not let go of her dog, Tilly, a 10-pound chihuahua mix. "When I heard my dog scream in pain, I ran outside and I picked up a metal watering can and beat it (the raccoon) on its back to let go of my dog," she said. The ...