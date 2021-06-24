Stafford man indicted in crash that killed Pinelands student

A Stafford Township man was indicted in the death of a female Pinelands Regional High School student after a January crash, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.
Michael Pillarella, 27, was indicted on charges of aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and assault by auto.
At 9:45 p.m. Jan. 30, Little Egg Harbor Township police responded to Radio Road and Baltusrol Court after a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries, Billhimer said in a news release. Authorities found Pillarella had failed to negotiate a curve in the road, crossed over the centerline and struck an oncoming car carrying a juvenile driver and juvenile passenger.
Both girls, who were students at Pinelands Regional, sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Monmouth County. Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Billhimer said.
Pillarella was initially released and issued a summons for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, but an investigation led to two counts each Feb. 1 for aggravated assault and assault by auto.
The passenger died from her injuries Feb. 9, and the driver continues to recover from her injuries, Billhimer said Thursday. Pillarella's charges were upgraded to include aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide following the passenger's death.
A blood test for Pillarella was taken shortly after the crash, and lab results released Feb. 15 showed he was under the influence of alprazolam, methadone and fentanyl at the time of the crash, Billhimer said. Investigations also revealed Pillarella was driving approximately 74 mph at the time of the crash.
