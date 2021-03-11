Stafford gun and drug case leads to Absecon hotel

A Jackson Township man was arrested Wednesday on drug and gun charges after an investigation that started in Stafford Township and led to Absecon, Stafford police said Thursday.

Cory Winston, 30, was arrested as a result of search warrants executed on a storage facility and vehicle in Brick Township and a hotel room in Absecon, Stafford police wrote on Facebook.

Winston was found to be in possession of heroin, MDMA, cocaine, prescription pills and paraphernalia for drug distribution, police said. Additionally, he was found to be in possession of 9mm and .40-caliber handguns with high-capacity magazines.

While attempting to arrest Winston, he resisted and struck several detectives, police said. The officers were treated for minor injuries, and Winston was taken to the Ocean County jail.

Winston was charged with possession of MDMA, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun during a drug offense, possession of a high-capacity magazine, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, three counts of possession with intent to distribute and other drug-related charges.