Special master recommends written COVID-19 policy, wristband system at Cumberland County Jail

Hughes said the policy must specifically require that those who are COVID-positive cannot be isolated or quarantined with those who have tested negative, recovered from or been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy must be finalized within seven days of the court's adoption of the partial initial report and recommendation, along with any modifications, and implemented within 14 days.

Hughes notes in his report that the jail has not had a positive case of COVID-19 in two months.

'Master' to be appointed to oversee Cumberland County Jail COVID-19 response CAMDEN — An independent overseer will be appointed to the Cumberland County Jail to make fin…

“We have yet to provide our comments otherwise, but frankly I’m intrigued by the idea of the wristbands," Pollock said.

Pollock said there are some practical questions in regard to the wristbands, including whether the corrections officers would also be required to wear them, and whether there would be retribution toward inmates with certain color wristbands.

“I don’t know how that plays out, but you know, look, we have to start somewhere,” Pollock said.

Carr also said he was open to the wristband system, but that it must first withstand the scrutiny of the judge.

"Anything is better than making a mistake," Carr said. "One life is too many."