Special master recommends written COVID-19 policy, wristband system at Cumberland County Jail

An independent overseer has recommended the Cumberland County jail develop written policies on how to handle COVID-19 positive inmates and those who have been exposed to the virus, and implement a color-coded wristband system to track positive, exposed and vaccinated inmates.
The recommendations are included in an "initial partial report" filed June 15 by attorney William Hughes Jr.
Hughes was appointed as a special master for the jail in May under a negotiated agreement in the class-action lawsuit filed by inmates in 2020 requesting more oversight in response to what they deem to be inadequate protections against the pandemic.
In his report, Hughes concluded there was a fundamental misunderstanding by the jail and the jail's health care provider, CFG Health Systems LLC, of the federal law covering personal health care information called HIPPA.
He also attributed the issues at the jail to the lack of a clear policy specifically addressing “how (the jail's) management, staff and inmates are required to prevent COVID-19 and manage those individuals who are, or are suspected of having, COVID-19.”
In his report, Hughes said the inmates had raised a “concerning issue” that there were at least two recent incidents where inmates, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had been quarantined in cells with inmates who had tested negative. Hughes said even the judge asked, “Is that the kind of mistake that you make after a year of a pandemic?”
Hughes said it would not be a violation of the HIPPA law for the jail staff, including corrections officers, to disclose an inmate’s personal health information because they do not qualify as a “covered entity” — a person or organization that must abide by HIPPA rules — under the law. However, Hughes said that even if they somehow did qualify as a “covered entity," they would be exempt from any wrongdoing due to the public health emergency created by COVID-19.
“An analysis of the regulations and the case law reveals that (the jail) has multiple options to create and implement an effective COVID-19 identification and segregation policy without violating HIPPA,” Hughes wrote.
Jeffrey Pollock, the attorney representing the inmates, agreed with Hughes’ breakdown of the law.
“I think his analysis of the medical information and HIPPA is correct. I disagreed with the jail that they could not share the information before, because they already have it in their possession to begin with,” Pollock said.
The attorney representing Cumberland County, John G. Carr, said that the county has been open to the special master's review.
"We sought to negotiate from the start and anything that can lead to better results, we're open to," Carr said.
Under Hughes' recommendations, the jail must develop a policy that must contain written procedures for testing, isolation and quarantining of inmates who are infected or suspected of being infected with COVID-19. It also must include implementation of the wristband system and procedures for testing new inmates or those presenting symptoms of the coronavirus. Consideration also should be given to implementing a similar wristband system for vaccinated or recovered inmates.
Hughes said the policy must specifically require that those who are COVID-positive cannot be isolated or quarantined with those who have tested negative, recovered from or been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The policy must be finalized within seven days of the court's adoption of the partial initial report and recommendation, along with any modifications, and implemented within 14 days.
Hughes notes in his report that the jail has not had a positive case of COVID-19 in two months.
“We have yet to provide our comments otherwise, but frankly I’m intrigued by the idea of the wristbands," Pollock said.
Pollock said there are some practical questions in regard to the wristbands, including whether the corrections officers would also be required to wear them, and whether there would be retribution toward inmates with certain color wristbands.
“I don’t know how that plays out, but you know, look, we have to start somewhere,” Pollock said.
Carr also said he was open to the wristband system, but that it must first withstand the scrutiny of the judge.
"Anything is better than making a mistake," Carr said. "One life is too many."
Pollock said Hughes is still conducting interviews and will next speak to the inmates before submitting his full initial report at the end of the month. After the report is issued, Pollock will have five days to submit comments and then a judge will rule on whether to accept or modify the report.
Pollock said the biggest point for the inmates in the upcoming report will be whether the jail’s health care provider, CFG, is doing a good job. He said he wants to see recommendations on how to have the county’s COVID-19 monitoring system integrated with the jail’s system.
Under U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman's consent order approving the master, any recommendations of the master will be addressed within 30 days of the report, and the master will review and report quarterly thereafter until the judge agrees the master can be terminated.
The Press also contacted PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez, who represents the corrections officers.
PBA Local 231 supported the inmates' suit against the county and had filed a similar suit last year. The initial PBA suit was dismissed, but a new suit, also seeking the appointment of a special master to oversee jail operations, is pending in Camden County Superior Court.
