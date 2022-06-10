 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern student charged with making school threat on bus

Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Southern Regional High School student was arrested Tuesday after he made a threat of school violence on a bus, police said.

Deven Marino, 18, of Manahawkin, was charged with making terroristic threats. He was sent to the Ocean County jail.

He is not permitted to return to school.

Police said they are not releasing additional information about the incident.

Detective Erik Smithman and school resource officer Anthony Vincent led the investigation and were assisted by Southern Regional School District staff and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

