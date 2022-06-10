Southern student charged with making school threat on bus

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Southern Regional High School student was arrested Tuesday after he made a threat of school violence on a bus, police said.
Deven Marino, 18, of Manahawkin, was charged with making terroristic threats. He was sent to the Ocean County jail.
He is not permitted to return to school.
Police said they are not releasing additional information about the incident.
Detective Erik Smithman and school resource officer Anthony Vincent led the investigation and were assisted by Southern Regional School District staff and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.