South Jersey prison 1st state correctional facility to receive COVID-19 vaccine for staff, inmates

BRIDGETON — Inmates and staff at a South Jersey prison on Tuesday became the first in the state to start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, state officials confirmed.
The inoculations started at South Woods State Prison, state Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Carden said.
There are two other prisons in the region, Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both in Maurice River Township.
Officials rolled out a vaccination program earlier this month, with the state currently in the first phase of the plan. The phase includes health care workers and long-term care residents and staff, according to the state’s website.
Since Aug. 22, officials have reported cases of the coronavirus in 166 inmates and 107 employees at South Woods; 55 inmates and 39 employees at Southern State; and 38 inmates and 53 employees at Bayside, according to state data. There have been no inmate deaths reported since Aug. 22.
Data on recoveries was not available.
