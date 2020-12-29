 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Jersey prison 1st state correctional facility to receive COVID-19 vaccine for staff, inmates
0 comments

South Jersey prison 1st state correctional facility to receive COVID-19 vaccine for staff, inmates

{{featured_button_text}}
South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton

South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton 

 Press archives

BRIDGETON — Inmates and staff at a South Jersey prison on Tuesday became the first in the state to start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, state officials confirmed.

The inoculations started at South Woods State Prison, state Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Carden said.

There are two other prisons in the region, Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both in Maurice River Township.

Officials rolled out a vaccination program earlier this month, with the state currently in the first phase of the plan. The phase includes health care workers and long-term care residents and staff, according to the state’s website.

Since Aug. 22, officials have reported cases of the coronavirus in 166 inmates and 107 employees at South Woods; 55 inmates and 39 employees at Southern State; and 38 inmates and 53 employees at Bayside, according to state data. There have been no inmate deaths reported since Aug. 22.

Data on recoveries was not available.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News