Local police forces remain overwhelmingly made up of white officers following calls to diversify, but officials say not enough people of color are interested in joining law enforcement.

That's likely a product of police encounters with Black people that have turned deadly, says Atlantic City Councilman Khaleem Shabazz, who is president of the city's NAACP chapter.

To reverse it, policing needs to gradually improve community relations, he said.

"Across the country, there's a concern about people becoming police officers, and that's for a whole lot of reasons - historical reason, the murder of George Floyd obviously didn't help, and every time we have an incident, that doesn't help," Shabazz said.

Based on police data collected by The Press, local figures show Atlantic City has one of the area's most-diverse police forces, different from its counterpart on the mainland. Black and Latino officers combined represent about 38% of the resort's force.

Even that level of diversity falls short of Atlantic City's community, where roughly 60% of its residents identify as being Black of Hispanic.

"The Atlantic City Police Department is committed to promoting diversity in recruitment and hiring so that our workforce reflects the diversity of the residents of Atlantic City," police spokesperson Kevin Fair said in a statement. "Our leadership is constantly evaluating our recruitment, hiring, and retention strategies, as well as the age, gender, race, ethnicity, etc., of our members, to ensure that no group is underrepresented."

Atlantic City has 297 officers of which 53.54% identify as white; 22.56% as Black; 15.82% as Hispanic/Latinx; 8.08% as Asian/Pacific Islander. It has 69 ranked officers among its sworn members, 18 of whom are people of color.

3 years after George Floyd's death, are local police as diverse as their communities? A special investigation by Lee Enterprises showed that of 105 agencies serving communities identified as diverse, 76 underrepresented the percentages of people of color by 10 points or more.

Other town's police departments nearby aren't as diverse.

Hamilton Township, Galloway Township, Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township are overwhelmingly made of white officers.

Neither Galloway and Hamilton townships have a ranked officer that identifies as a person of color, according to the data.

Galloway Township Mayor Anthony Coppola agrees with Shabazz's belief that violent and fatal police encounters have gone viral in the last few years have weakened interested in joining law enforcement.

That challenge is one felt throughout the country, officials said.

"We no longer require a bachelor's degree to apply and be hired," Coppola said. "We no longer require that you've completed the academy. We're putting people through the academy for the first time in a while again."

Hamilton Township police department officials did not return multiple phone calls requests for comment for this story.

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd, a Black man whose death sparked public protests and violence across the nation led to protests and sustained calls to reform policing.

Since the 46-year-old was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police have tried meeting public demands to aggressively diversify their departments, hiring and promoting more Black officers to model the force to better represent the community they serve.

Lawmakers have also worked toward formulating policies that will promote diversity in police forces across the state.

In 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill requiring the state’s Civil Service Commission to implement programs to make law enforcement more representative and equitable. Among the measures listed in the bill, a mandate is set forth to analyze the racial composition of police agencies, making it a goal for those that could benefit from eliminating hiring preferences based on applicants’ residency.

“Since day one of this administration, Gov. Murphy has made it a priority to increase diversity in law enforcement to ensure departments across the state reflect the communities they serve," Tyler Jones, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, said in a statement in response to questions from The Press. "The governor, along with the State Civil Service Commission (CSC), has taken several steps to increase diversity in law enforcement, and will continue to assist the CSC in this effort.”

That commitment has not translated into diverse local forces in several communities where The Press obtained data.

Ocean City's police department has only two officers, or about 2.86% of it's force, that identify as Black.

Ocean City police officials did not return a request for comment.

In Hamilton Township, which has 54 officers, 87% are white, 7% are Black, 4% are Hispanic, and 2% are Asian. Among the department's 15 officers of supervising rank, none identify as a person of color.

Census data shows the community is 63% white, 13% black, 12% Hispanic, 5% Asian and 9% biracial/other.

In Galloway, 81.43% of its officers are white, and 18.57% identify as Black.

Nusret Sahin, an associate professor of criminal justice at Stockton University and former Turkish National police officer, says departments should target their relations with the public to dispel beliefs of racial bias. That, in turn, could prompt a higher turnout of Black and Hispanic recruits to narrow racial gaps.

"When they see that (no racial bias), they're more likely to apply to that agency," Sahin said.

Coppola hasn't dismissed the idea of the situation improving.

"They're out there. We just got to work a little harder now," Coppola said of police recruitment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.