South Jersey pair arrested in Atlantic City in a stolen car

ATLANTIC CITY — A man and woman, each with warrants, were arrested Sunday after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, according to news released by police Tuesday.
At 9:07 p.m., Officer Joseph Kelly attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a car that had been reported stolen in the resort, said Lt. Kevin Fair in a written statement.
After the police car activated its emergency lights and siren, the driver, Jason Sandfort, sped away leading Kelly on a pursuit, Fair said.
Sandfort crashed the vehicle into a parked car in the 100 north block of Florida Avenue, Fair said. Sandfort immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot with Kelly continuing to chase him, Fair said.
Kelly was able to apprehend Sandfort after half a block and took him into custody after resistance, Fair said.
A woman in the vehicle, Samantha Buglioli, was arrested by responding officers, Fair said. Buglioli initially provided officers with false information, he said. She was later identified through fingerprinting, he said.
Buglioli and Sandfort were each found to have active warrants for their arrest, Fair said.
During the investigation, officers recovered small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, three types of prescription medication, and narcotic paraphernalia, Fair said.
Sandfort, 49, of Elwood, Mullica Township, was charged with theft, eluding, receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, resist arrest, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS, and multiple motor vehicle summons, Fair said.
Buglioli, 30, of Little Egg Harbor, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of CDS, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, hinder apprehension, contempt of court and possession of a prescription drug, Fair said.
Sandfort and Buglioli were sent to the Atlantic County Jail, Fair said.
