South Jersey man, woman victims of double homicide in Philadelphia
South Jersey man, woman victims of double homicide in Philadelphia

Anjalee Khemlani

PHILADELPHIA — Police are investigating the murders of two South Jersey residents inside a car on Tuesday.

At 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of West Huntingdon Street for a report of a person with a gun on the highway, police said. Upon arrival, they located a Nissan with a man and woman, both dead, inside. The woman was identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Coccaro, and the man was identified as 38-year-old William Dean of Buena Vista Township. The victims each sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

No arrests have been made, and a weapon has not been recovered as police are investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

