South Jersey man, woman victims of double homicide in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Police are investigating the murders of two South Jersey residents inside a car on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
At 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of West Huntingdon Street for a report of a person with a gun on the highway, police said. Upon arrival, they located a Nissan with a man and woman, both dead, inside. The woman was identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Coccaro, and the man was identified as 38-year-old William Dean of Buena Vista Township. The victims each sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head.
No arrests have been made, and a weapon has not been recovered as police are investigating the incident.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.