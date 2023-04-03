CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Camden County man is accused of sexually assaulting at least two boys in a Sea Isle City home, authorities said on Monday.
William Hill Jr., 64, of Pine Hill, was charged on March 29 with two counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said. Records on Monday showed he was being held in Cape May County jail without bail.
The boys are older than 4 years, jail records show, citing Smith's charges.
Both boys told Sea Isle City police in February that Smith sexually assaulted them in a city home, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The Prosecutor's Office said its investigation into the assaults is ongoing, and urges that anyone with information related to the case contact the Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135. Anonymous tips can also be provided to detectives online through the Prosecutor's Office's or Sheriff's Office's websites.
Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 609-889-3597.
