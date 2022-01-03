South Jersey makes new overtures to the LGBTQ+ community

Landis said he wanted to start doing his job by asking the LGBTO+ community what it needs. He already has met with members of the original county LGBTQ+ advocacy group, GABLES, which also promotes tourism.

“I want there to be a more positive outlook on the LGBTQ+ community in Cape May County,” Landis said.

In June, Landis participated in the Evening for LGBTQ+ Equality and Pride March, which had hundreds of people walking from in front of Cape May Convention Hall to the beach at The Cove at the end of the Promenade, a little less than a mile away. He also took part in a George Floyd vigil in June 2020 in the county.

While the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is doing more than most, it does have a model to follow: Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is among the leaders in law enforcement in the state when it comes to outreach to the LGBTQ+ community.

In October, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office launched two initiatives: the LGBTQ+ Law Enforcement Liaison Program and the SAFE PLACE Program.

The Law Enforcement Liaison Program works to convince more than 50 law-enforcement agencies across Monmouth County to designate a department liaison to its local LGBTQ+ community.