South Jersey makes new overtures to the LGBTQ+ community

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Lt. Joseph Landis’ words carry more weight than most when he talks about the desire for people to live, work and play in peace no matter their race, color, religion, sex or age in Cape May County.
Landis, who is heterosexual, volunteered to serve as the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office’s first LGBTQ+ community liaison and has been in the position since March 2020.
“I’m very passionate that the community is treated fairly,” Landis said.
Landis, 47, said he is good friends with a member of law enforcement in North Jersey who was involved in a similar program, which gave him the idea to bring the concept to Cape May County.
Landis is a familiar presence in the county. He worked for the Wildwood Police Department. After joining the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, he worked in narcotics and gangs, followed by community outreach, which he said was the best part of his career.
“I have really found what I wish I had been doing for 23 years,” Landis said about his community outreach work.
Most people who are victims of bias incidents or crimes don’t know how to report it, Landis said.
“A bias incident should be reported because bias incidents turn into bias crimes,” Landis said.
Landis said he wanted to start doing his job by asking the LGBTO+ community what it needs. He already has met with members of the original county LGBTQ+ advocacy group, GABLES, which also promotes tourism.
“I want there to be a more positive outlook on the LGBTQ+ community in Cape May County,” Landis said.
In June, Landis participated in the Evening for LGBTQ+ Equality and Pride March, which had hundreds of people walking from in front of Cape May Convention Hall to the beach at The Cove at the end of the Promenade, a little less than a mile away. He also took part in a George Floyd vigil in June 2020 in the county.
While the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is doing more than most, it does have a model to follow: Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is among the leaders in law enforcement in the state when it comes to outreach to the LGBTQ+ community.
In October, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office launched two initiatives: the LGBTQ+ Law Enforcement Liaison Program and the SAFE PLACE Program.
The Law Enforcement Liaison Program works to convince more than 50 law-enforcement agencies across Monmouth County to designate a department liaison to its local LGBTQ+ community.
In the SAFE PLACE Program, local participating businesses, social organizations and schools are given brightly colored decals for posting in an entrance area, allowing anyone who spots them to know that location will provide a safe environment for someone to call 911 for assistance if they believe they have been the target of a bias incident or hate crime.
Landis said the SAFE PLACE Program should be for everyone — people who experience bias incidents because of reasons that include religion, race and color — and not just the LGBTQ+ community, if it were to be instituted in Cape May County.
“I would love to get that started in our county,” Landis said.
Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, who announced the initiatives, said she has been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community her whole life and was driven to introduce these programs because they were something she believed to be really important.
“The whole hope is that the program will spread and mushroom,” Linskey said. “There is no place for hate in Monmouth County.”
In the Atlantic City area, Judah-Abijah Dorrington started working in the spring as the resort’s first LGBTQ program coordinator.
As the program director, Dorrington plans to bring to the city initiatives and services that will prioritize things such as safety, youth bullying and suicide awareness, mentoring, mental health and substance abuse resources and training and community education.
A new nonprofit, AC Pride, is working to commemorate the LGBTQ community’s history and impac…
A new nonprofit, AC Pride, started this past fall and is working to commemorate the LGBTQ+ community’s history and impact in the area, as well as revive the community’s presence.
AC Pride is compiling a list of businesses friendly to LGBTQ+ so it can create a directory and promote LGBTQ+ tourism, said Laurie Greene, president of the AC Pride board of directors.
“The idea of a safe place is an old idea, but it is a good idea,” said Greene, who is also an associate professor of anthropology at Stockton University.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said she was not aware of the LGBTQ+ Law Enforcement Liaison Program and the SAFE PLACE Program but that she would information to her Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for consideration.
“The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to assuring that everyone, including our LGBTQ+ community, feels valued and safe as they interact with and within law enforcement,” Webb-McRae said.
Anyone who experiences or witnesses a bias incident or crime can report it to their local police department or to the County Prosecutor’s Office, Webb-McRae said. Her office has a liaison specifically dedicated to receive and address such matters, she said.
Bridgeton police officers have had detailed training provided internally and by the state on serving the protected classes, and they they had in-person cultural diversity training in the past, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. said.
Bridgeton officers recently completed LGBTQ+ training as well, and the department trains its officers to recognize and be compassionate toward all protected classes, Gaimari said.
“The department would be open to join any county-wide effort regarding each of those concepts depending, obviously, on available resources,” Gaimari said about the Law Enforcement Liaison Program and the SAFE PLACE program.
A number of entities have reached out to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office asking for more information, Linskey said.
“It’s really not an expensive initiative in any respect to run. We are happy to share,” Linskey said.
GALLERY: LGBTQ pride march in Cape May
062621-pac-nws-capepride
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy)
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
Julia Hankerson
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
CM Pride (14).JPG
CM Pride (11).JPG
CM Pride (12).JPG
CM Pride (1).JPG
CM Pride (3).JPG
CM Pride (8).JPG
CM Pride (9).JPG
CM Pride (10).JPG
CM Pride (13).JPG
CM Pride 18.JPG
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.