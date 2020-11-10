South Jersey doctor charged in connection to $24.6 million billing fraud scheme

Antebi also billed for excessive billings for one-day periods of time, officials said, billing insurance plans for more than 24 hours’ worth of services in a one-day period of time on more than 900 occasions between 2014 and 2020.

“Antebi also billed insurance companies for between 12 and 23.99 hours of purported services in a one-day period of time on more than 300 occasions,” officials said. “On certain occasions, law enforcement surveilled Antebi on days when he left the clinics early, but nevertheless billed as though he saw many patients on those days.”

And, despite the high billings, individuals told investigators that Antebi commonly saw them for only very brief periods of time, and he often did not perform any medical exams or evaluations during their visits, according to the release. They also indicated there sometimes was no medical equipment or examination tables in the rooms at the clinics in which patients met with providers, and that patients sometimes met with providers on folding chairs in the hallway of the clinics.

The health care fraud count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. The wire fraud and mail fraud counts each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.

