EGG HARBOR CITY — Authorities are searching for a South Dakota man accused of murdering an Atlantic City man at an event facility last week.
Dominique Woodall, 27, of Sioux Falls, fatally shot Terrance Dismuke, 30, in the 200 block of St. Louis Avenue on Friday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday in a news release.
About 4:50 p.m., police found Dismuke shot. He later died at a nearby hospital.
The shooting happened outside Beacon Hall on St. Louis Avenue.
Woodall is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon without a permit to carry. He remains a fugitive in the case, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Authorities did not say whether Dismuke and Woodall know each other or whether the shooting was part of a planned attack.
The Prosecutor's Office and Egg Harbor City police are investigating. Anyone with information about Woodall's whereabouts can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666 or visit acpo.org/tips.
