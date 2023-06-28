MAYS LANDING — A Somers Point man was found guilty Tuesday of murdering a man during a violent home invasion in 2020, the prosecutor's office said.

A jury also convicted Oshshakkur Derrick, 27, of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Derrick and another unidentified man were armed when they broke into a home in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue on Nov. 22, 2020. Derrick and his accomplice entered to burglarize the home, but prosecutors say they unexpectedly encountered Jose Ortiz, 36, of Egg Habor Township, and a woman inside a bedroom.

Ortiz was shot in the chest and died.

The two men threatened the woman, only identified as "H.A.," by pointing a firearm in her face when she awoke to the break-in. She was tied up and held at gunpoint, threatened by her attackers if she didn't tell them where they could find money in the house.

After placing the woman in a closet, the men left. She freed herself and called police.

Derrick was a prominent football player for Atlantic City High School. He graduated from the school in 2015.

