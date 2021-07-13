Somers Point police investigating mother-daughter, pedestrian-vehicle accident

SOMERS POINT — Police are investigating a mother-daughter, vehicle-pedestrian accident Tuesday morning at Johnson and Bay avenues.
At 10:34 a.m., an 81-year-old mother from Northfield and her daughter, a 58-year-old from the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, were carpooling to the beach in two separate vehicles, police Chief Robert Somers said.
The two cars parked on Johnson Avenue to load the beach stuff into one car, Somers said.
The mother was loading items into the daughter’s car. The daughter moved her mother’s car in an attempt to reposition it, Somers said. The daughter struck the back of her car with her mother’s car and pinned her mother, who was loading the beach stuff, Somers said.
Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain, high winds and two tornadoes to the New Jersey coast…
The daughter was treated and released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Somers said. The mother sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the trauma center at AtlantiCare in Atlantic City. As of Tuesday evening, police did not release the names of the two women.
The mother was still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as of Tuesday evening, Somers said. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor, but the incident remains under investigation.
Police set up a perimeter at a residence at Bay and Johnson. At least a half-dozen officers remained on the scene for at least two hours, including Somers, and a few residents could be seen peeking out their front doors to see what was happening.
Between a white SUV and blue SUV on the ground were some personal belongings, including a flipflop. Next to the flipflop appeared to be a small pool of blood.
About 12:30 p.m., the white SUV was towed away. The tow truck came back to the intersection 15 minutes later and removed the blue SUV.
Staff Writer Vincent Jackson contributed to this report.
