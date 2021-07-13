Somers Point police investigating mother-daughter, pedestrian-vehicle accident

SOMERS POINT — Police are investigating a mother-daughter, vehicle-pedestrian accident Tuesday morning at Johnson and Bay avenues.

At 10:34 a.m., an 81-year-old mother from Northfield and her daughter, a 58-year-old from the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, were carpooling to the beach in two separate vehicles, police Chief Robert Somers said.

The two cars parked on Johnson Avenue to load the beach stuff into one car, Somers said.

The mother was loading items into the daughter’s car. The daughter moved her mother’s car in an attempt to reposition it, Somers said. The daughter struck the back of her car with her mother’s car and pinned her mother, who was loading the beach stuff, Somers said.

The daughter was treated and released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Somers said. The mother sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the trauma center at AtlantiCare in Atlantic City. As of Tuesday evening, police did not release the names of the two women.

The mother was still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as of Tuesday evening, Somers said. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor, but the incident remains under investigation.