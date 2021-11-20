 Skip to main content
Somers Point man sets himself on fire at Atlantic City gas station, police say
Somers Point man sets himself on fire at Atlantic City gas station, police say

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police say a Somers Point man doused himself in rubbing alcohol and set himself on fire at a city gas station.

At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Gulf gas station in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a man on fire. They found a 24-year-old man with severe burns. An attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out, police said in a news release.

The man was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say the man doused himself with rubbing alcohol before using a lighter to set himself on fire. He then entered the gas station convenience store, which started multiple small fires, police said. He exited the store, and the fire was extinguished.

