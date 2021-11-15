Somers Point man identified as victim in Saturday Pleasantville shooting

An investigation into the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Somers Point man on Saturday morning in Pleasantville is continuing by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.
On Saturday at approximately 9:19 a.m., the Pleasantville Police Department received a shot spotter alert and 911 call in reference to a shooting incident at 914 N. Main St. When police arrived, they found Ivan Smith laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
This is an active and cooperative investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.
Anyone with information about this shooting or other serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
