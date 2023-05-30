SOMERS POINT — A city man was arrested and charged with running an unlicensed cannabis operation from his home, authorities said on Tuesday.
John Garman, 38, was arrested on Thursday and taken to Atlantic County jail, where he will stay until at least June 1, when he is scheduled to appear before Superior Court Judge Pamela D'Arcy at a detention hearing, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Tuesday.
Garman's alleged drug manufacturing was investigated by the Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns & Narcotics Unit, city police and the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.
Law enforcement seized about 65 pounds of marijuana, 32 pounds of THC gummy candy, 1.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 10 pounds of THC cartridges and 0.5 pounds of additional THC-infused candy, the Prosecutor's Office said. Also recovered was about $119,526.
Garman is charged with the distribution of marijuana, distribution of hashish, operation of a controlled dangerous substance manufacturing facility, endangering the welfare of a child, money laundering and fortifying a CDS manufacturing facility.
