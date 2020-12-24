Somers Point man charged in Atlantic City fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING — A 24-year-old Somers Point man has been charged with felony murder and other offenses in a Nov. 22 fatal shooting in Atlantic City, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.

Oshshakkur Derrick also was charged with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon, attempted robbery, robbery and attempted murder in the shooting death of Jose Ortiz, 36, of Egg Harbor Township.

Tyner’s office also is seeking help identifying another person of interest captured on a security camera.

Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call about 12:43 a.m. Nov. 22 and found Ortiz shot in a home in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, Tyner said in a news release.

Ortiz was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead, Tyner said. An autopsy found the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

The prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, Atlantic City police and Somers Point police are investigating.

Anyone with information or who can identify additional suspects can call the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips, or call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

