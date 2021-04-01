Somers Point business owner, adviser arrested after arson at his property

SOMERS POINT — Four Atlantic County men, including a prominent local businessman, have been arrested on charges related to an arson police say was intended to cover up evidence of a violent home invasion and robbery in Philadelphia.

The businessman, Greg Sykora, 56, who owns ERCO Ceiling, Blinds & Floors on Chestnut Street, was charged March 10 with obstruction of justice, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and witness tampering.

Sykora did not respond to requests for comment. He is active with the Somers Point Business Association, the Somers Point Economic Advisory Commission and the Somers Point Republican Club.

Kristopher Akarman, 47, of Somers Point; Thomas Andrews, 53, of Galloway Township; and Morton Perskie, 65, of Galloway Township, were charged with arson, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

In addition, Akarman and Andrews have been charged by Philadelphia police with robbery. They are being held in the Atlantic County jail awaiting extradition to Philadelphia.

According to Somers Point police, officers investigated a Feb. 10 fire determined to be arson at Sure Storage on Chestnut Avenue. Sykora owns the storage facility, which is adjacent to the ERCO property.

