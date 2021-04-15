Somers Point bank robbery suspect who fled in flip-flops arrested with help of public

SOMERS POINT — Information from the public helped police arrest a suspect Tuesday in a robbery at Republic Bank, police said Thursday.
Greg J. Bishop, 52, of Somers Point, was arrested at 11:32 p.m., police Chief Robert Somers said. He was charged with robbery of the bank, taken into custody without incident and remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
The robbery happened midday April 8. Police said then the white male suspect escaped on foot toward a nearby apartment complex with an undetermined amount of money.
SOMERS POINT — A flip-flop wearing white male suspect robbed the Republic Bank on New and Be…
Somers credited members of the public who helped identify Bishop as the suspect after police released photos to the media Monday.
They described him as wearing dark clothing and black Nike flip-flops.
No weapon was seen on the suspect, Somers said, adding the first officer arrived just 1 minute and 10 seconds after the alarm was received but did not see the suspect.
Somers also said a police dog tracked the trail the day of the robbery, to no avail.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.