Somers Point bank robbery suspect who fled in flip-flops arrested with help of public
Bank robbery suspect Somers Point

Somers Point police released these photos to the public to help catch a bank robbery suspect.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

SOMERS POINT — Information from the public helped police arrest a suspect Tuesday in a robbery at Republic Bank, police said Thursday.

Greg J. Bishop, 52, of Somers Point, was arrested at 11:32 p.m., police Chief Robert Somers said. He was charged with robbery of the bank, taken into custody without incident and remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

The robbery happened midday April 8. Police said then the white male suspect escaped on foot toward a nearby apartment complex with an undetermined amount of money.

Somers credited members of the public who helped identify Bishop as the suspect after police released photos to the media Monday.

They described him as wearing dark clothing and black Nike flip-flops.

No weapon was seen on the suspect, Somers said, adding the first officer arrived just 1 minute and 10 seconds after the alarm was received but did not see the suspect.

Somers also said a police dog tracked the trail the day of the robbery, to no avail.

Michelle Brunetti Post

