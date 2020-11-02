Some Atlantic City businesses board up windows ahead of election day, law enforcement monitor for unrest

"We will be monitoring all available information and at this time we would like to stress that we have no credible information regarding any pending threat of civil unrest here in the City of Pleasantville," police said. "We are expecting a calm Election Day tomorrow but we will be prepared should something require our response."

Police also asked residents to be aware of any misinformation or disinformation being put out, but have not fielded any reports on the subject yet.

"Social media is surely going to have a field day with all the anxiety out there,” Chief Sean Riggin said. “We just want to reassure everyone that we are on top of it.”

Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair said in an email that officials "are closely monitoring the election like we would any large scale event and have plans in place to act accordingly," when asked if the department is preparing for any civil unrest in the wake of the election.

On Saturday, workers boarded up a number of national brand stores at the Tanger Outlets the Walk — including Forever 21, Coach, Famous Footwear and Guess. However, many of the small, locally-owned businesses on Atlantic Avenue were not.