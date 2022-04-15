 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six charged in Atlantic City drug bust

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Six people were arrested after police raided a drug production facility last week.

City residents Daniel Uribe, 35, Linda Bones, 34, Jose Santiago Jr., 30, and Jose Santiago Sr., 48; Bethany Fitch, 38, of Somers Point; and Anthony Whittaker, 44, of Bridgeton, all face drug possession and manufacturing charges, police said Friday in a news release.

Uribe, Bones and Whittaker were taken to the Atlantic County jail. The Santiagos and Fitch were issued summonses and released pending court, police said.

Detectives searched two apartments in the first block of South Texas Avenue at 3:17 p.m. April 7. The search warrant resulted from a two-month-long investigation, police said.

Inside one of the apartments, Uribe, Bones and Whittaker were found processing cocaine with tools, including a ladle with cooked cocaine inside and scales, police said. Detectives also found 53 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 120 buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film packets, and items used to package illegal narcotics.

In the other apartment, detectives found the Santiagos and Fitch, along with a marijuana-growing operation. They found nine marijuana plants, more than 1 ounce of cannabis, 4.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine packed for sale and 12 wax folds of suspected heroin, police said.

Detectives also recovered items used for the packaging of illegal drugs in that apartment, police said.

Uribe, Bones and Whittaker each were charged with maintaining or operating a drug production facility, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Santiagos each were charged with two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana over 6 ounces and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Fitch was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

