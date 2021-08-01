Sister of Egg Harbor Township hit-and-run victim still waiting for answers

Wardell's dog was injured in the accident and is recovering, she said. There were no internal injuries, but the dog was very traumatized, Hoffmann said.

"That dog was her life. No doubt in my mind she was trying to save that dog. That dog never left her side either," she said.

Hoffmann is still trying to wrap her head around what happened to her sister. Wardell had been recently diagnosed with lupus, but Hoffman said she smiled through it all and never complained.

"Everybody is just distraught and so in shock," she said. "She was the kindest, most gentle person you ever wanna meet. She didn't have a mean bone in her body. She just had a love for life."

Hoffmann said she is still hopeful someone in the area saw something that morning and that other witnesses would come forward with information.

Wardell is survived by her partner, George, and her four sons Steven, Scott, George and Tony. Funeral services for Wardell are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gormley Funeral Home LLC in Atlantic City.

Information regarding serious crimes can be provided to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or by going to acpo.org/tips.html and submitting a tip anonymously. Information also can be provided to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or at crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

