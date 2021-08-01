Sister of Egg Harbor Township hit-and-run victim still waiting for answers

Carol Hoffmann has a question for the person who hit and killed her sister Star Wardell, who was out walking her dog near her Egg Harbor Township home last week.
“You know you did it. How are you putting your head on your pillow and not coming forward? How can you live with yourself knowing you murdered my sister?," Hoffmann, 58, said Sunday. "It’s not like you hit a freakin' mail box or lamp post. How do you go home and live with it?”
On Monday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office sent out a press release announcing they are investigating the accident. Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said in the release that 61-year-old Wardell was struck by a vehicle at 12:02 a.m. on July 27 while crossing Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. According to Hoffman, the accident occurred just east of the Garden State Parkway entrance.
The vehicle involved in the crash fled the area before police arrived. More information on the make and mode of the vehicle was not immediately available.
Hoffmann, of Ventnor, said she received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday from Wardell's neighbor saying there had been an accident. She was at the scene 10 minutes later.
Wardell was hit near her mailbox on the side of her road, Hoffman said.
"I know she wasn't in the road. No way," Hoffmann said, disputing the account provided by the Prosecutor's Office.
Wardell's dog was injured in the accident and is recovering, she said. There were no internal injuries, but the dog was very traumatized, Hoffmann said.
"That dog was her life. No doubt in my mind she was trying to save that dog. That dog never left her side either," she said.
Hoffmann is still trying to wrap her head around what happened to her sister. Wardell had been recently diagnosed with lupus, but Hoffman said she smiled through it all and never complained.
"Everybody is just distraught and so in shock," she said. "She was the kindest, most gentle person you ever wanna meet. She didn't have a mean bone in her body. She just had a love for life."
Hoffmann said she is still hopeful someone in the area saw something that morning and that other witnesses would come forward with information.
Wardell is survived by her partner, George, and her four sons Steven, Scott, George and Tony. Funeral services for Wardell are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gormley Funeral Home LLC in Atlantic City.
Information regarding serious crimes can be provided to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or by going to acpo.org/tips.html and submitting a tip anonymously. Information also can be provided to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or at crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
