Single-car crash slows traffic, closes Spruce Ave. for 3 hours in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Traffic along the Black Horse Pike was slowed Thursday morning when a driver racing through a traffic signal lost control and hit a pole.

At around 9:12 a.m., a Chevrolet Corvair, driven by a 61-year-old man from Mays Landing, was trying to beat the yellow traffic signal at the intersection of Spruce Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the traffic pole, Lt. John Heim said.

The man sustained no injuries in the crash. He was issued one summons, Heim said.

Traffic was slowed going both ways along the Black Horse Pike, and Spruce Avenue was inaccessible from the pike for about three hours, Heim said.