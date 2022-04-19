ShotSpotter alert leads to arrest of three Atlantic City men

ATLANTIC CITY — A ShotSpotter alert led to the arrest of three city men and the recovery of handguns and drugs.

At 6:31 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers responded to the area of South Carolina and Adriatic avenues after reports of shots fired received from the ShotSpotter system, police said.

Arriving officers located evidence of gunfire.

While investigating, Lt. Mark Benjamin Sr. observed a man that matched the description of a possible suspect back in the area. With assistance from Surveillance Center personnel, the man, Hamid Palmer, was observed conducting a narcotics transaction. Benjamin and numerous officers converged on Palmer and two other men, Kareem Watson Jr. and Omar Law.

Palmer was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, more than 100 bags of heroin and more than six grams of cocaine, police said.

Watson was found in possession of loaded handgun and 40 bags of heroin, police said. Law was found in possession of a single bag of heroin, police said.

Palmer, 22, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a weapon while committing a Controlled Dangerous Substance offense, two counts of possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and contempt of court.

Watson Jr., 21, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Palmer and Watson were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Law, 21, was charged with possession of CDS.

Law was released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5780 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

