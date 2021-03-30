 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ShotSpotter alert leads to arrest of Philadelphia man
0 comments

ShotSpotter alert leads to arrest of Philadelphia man

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man Sunday was arrested after allegedly firing a weapon and running from police, the city police department announced in a Tuesday news release.

Officers Adrian Nunez-Santos and Brandon Bower responded to the 100 block of Morris Avenue after a single gunshot was detected by ShotSpotter, police said. After obtaining a description of possible suspects, the officer located them several blocks away. One of the suspects, 41-year-old Jameer James, walked away from the group while grabbing his waistband as the officers approached them, police said. James then ran away and through a handgun to the ground, which police recovered. When he was arrested, he was holding a handgun magazine and shell casing.

James was charged with with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrants with young children fill Texas shelter

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News