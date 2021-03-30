ShotSpotter alert leads to arrest of Philadelphia man

ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man Sunday was arrested after allegedly firing a weapon and running from police, the city police department announced in a Tuesday news release.
Officers Adrian Nunez-Santos and Brandon Bower responded to the 100 block of Morris Avenue after a single gunshot was detected by ShotSpotter, police said. After obtaining a description of possible suspects, the officer located them several blocks away. One of the suspects, 41-year-old Jameer James, walked away from the group while grabbing his waistband as the officers approached them, police said. James then ran away and through a handgun to the ground, which police recovered. When he was arrested, he was holding a handgun magazine and shell casing.
James was charged with with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.