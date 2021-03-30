ShotSpotter alert leads to arrest of Philadelphia man

Officers Adrian Nunez-Santos and Brandon Bower responded to the 100 block of Morris Avenue after a single gunshot was detected by ShotSpotter, police said. After obtaining a description of possible suspects, the officer located them several blocks away. One of the suspects, 41-year-old Jameer James, walked away from the group while grabbing his waistband as the officers approached them, police said. James then ran away and through a handgun to the ground, which police recovered. When he was arrested, he was holding a handgun magazine and shell casing.