Shooting with nail gun of man in Burleigh leads to arrest for attempted murder

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Stephen Calfine, of the Villas section of Lower Township, was arrested and charged with attempted murder along with other criminal offenses April 15, according to news released by township police Friday.
On April 15, members of the township’s patrol division responded to Cape Regional Medical Center for a report of a subject who had been shot in the chest with a nail gun, police said.
The victim, Thomas Stansbury, 58, also of Villas, was then transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City for further treatment, police said.
During the course of the investigation by the township’s major crimes unit, it was learned that the accused, Calfine, 44, purposefully shot the victim in the chest while they were on a jobsite in the Burleigh section of the township, police said.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Middle Township Police officers rescued two senior citizens from their fir…
Calfine then attempted to push the victim off the second story of the unfinished building they were constructing, police said.
Calfine was then arrested by members of the township’s major crimes unit and also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.
Calfine was lodged in the Cape May County Jail, police said.
Stansbury was discharged from the hospital after being treated for his injuries, police said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.