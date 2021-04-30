 Skip to main content
Shooting with nail gun of man in Burleigh leads to arrest for attempted murder
Shooting with nail gun of man in Burleigh leads to arrest for attempted murder

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Stephen Calfine, of the Villas section of Lower Township, was arrested and charged with attempted murder along with other criminal offenses April 15, according to news released by township police Friday.

On April 15, members of the township’s patrol division responded to Cape Regional Medical Center for a report of a subject who had been shot in the chest with a nail gun, police said.

The victim, Thomas Stansbury, 58, also of Villas, was then transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City for further treatment, police said.

During the course of the investigation by the township’s major crimes unit, it was learned that the accused, Calfine, 44, purposefully shot the victim in the chest while they were on a jobsite in the Burleigh section of the township, police said.

Calfine then attempted to push the victim off the second story of the unfinished building they were constructing, police said.

Calfine was then arrested by members of the township’s major crimes unit and also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

Calfine was lodged in the Cape May County Jail, police said.

Stansbury was discharged from the hospital after being treated for his injuries, police said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

