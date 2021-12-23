Shooting suspect remains at large, Atlantic City police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a city man who was involved in a Monday shooting.
Fausto Mora, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
ShotSpotter alerted authorities to the shooting in the first block of South Florida Avenue at 7:32 p.m.
Authorities found a 34-year-old victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Mora was identified through Violent Crimes Unit investigation and responding officers, who determined the shooting was the continuation of a dispute between the victim and Mora, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Mora's location is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411, beginning the message with ACPD.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.