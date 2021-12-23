 Skip to main content
Shooting suspect remains at large, Atlantic City police say
Shooting suspect remains at large, Atlantic City police say

Police say Fausto Mora, 29, of Atlantic City, is the suspect of a Monday evening shooting in the city.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a city man who was involved in a Monday shooting.

Fausto Mora, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

ShotSpotter alerted authorities to the shooting in the first block of South Florida Avenue at 7:32 p.m.

Authorities found a 34-year-old victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Mora was identified through Violent Crimes Unit investigation and responding officers, who determined the shooting was the continuation of a dispute between the victim and Mora, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Mora's location is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411, beginning the message with ACPD.

