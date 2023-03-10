Democratic and Republican Senators on Capitol Hill reacted Thursday to President Joe Biden’s 10 year budget plan proposal, which largely revolves around the idea of taxing the wealthy to help fund programs for the middle class, older adults and families. When Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, was asked if President Biden's budget plan was dead on arrival he said, "Yeah. Of course. Yeah. A hundred percent. Absolutely.” Echoing Hawley's statement, Sen. John Neely Kennedy, R-LA, said the president shouldn't take it personally that his budget is dead on arrival. "I think the president’s budget, any president’s budget in modern times, has become more of a messaging bill than anything else. And I think the president’s message for his budget is to his base. And that is that he’s saying to his base, ‘Look you know what I believe in. I believe in bigger government, higher taxes, more spending, more regulation, more debt," Kennedy said. But Democrats appear to be rallying support behind the president's plan. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, said Biden's budget plan was a “positive blueprint” for what can be done during a wartime situation. “The president’s budget provides a really important and positive blueprint for what we can do, especially in a wartime situation in Ukraine, when resources are absolutely necessary for our protecting national security. We need to invest in national defense. We need to cut the deficit, as he is doing, and the debt, and make sure that we fulfill all of our obligations to invest in our industrial base,” Blumenthal said.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Richmond Avenue School was put on lockdown Friday morning for a reported shooting in the area. The scene was cleared by Friday afternoon, and there's no immediate threat, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. More information about the incident would be released later Friday, he said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
