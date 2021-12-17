Shelter-in-place orders at Mainland, Belhaven schools lifted after threat found to not be credible

LINWOOD — Shelter-in-place orders at Belhaven Middle School and Mainland Regional High School have been lifted after police determined there was no threat to either school.
"At the conclusion of the investigation we determined that there was no credible threat," Linwood police wrote on Facebook. "The Linwood Police Department and the district will continue to follow up on any future information that may be received."
The schools were under a shelter-in-place order for more than an hour.
Police presences have been increased at area schools due to nonspecific threats made against schools nationwide on social media.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Area school districts, police continue investigating TikTok trend threatening gun violence at schools
What is the TikTok Dec. 17 threat?
