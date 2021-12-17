Shelter-in-place orders at Mainland, Belhaven schools lifted after threat found to not be credible

LINWOOD — Shelter-in-place orders at Belhaven Middle School and Mainland Regional High School have been lifted after police determined there was no threat to either school.

"At the conclusion of the investigation we determined that there was no credible threat," Linwood police wrote on Facebook. "The Linwood Police Department and the district will continue to follow up on any future information that may be received."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The schools were under a shelter-in-place order for more than an hour.

Police presences have been increased at area schools due to nonspecific threats made against schools nationwide on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.