Separate incidents lead to five arrests on drug charges in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Separate drug investigations led to the arrests of five city residents, police said Friday.

The three incidents all occurred Wednesday evening. Arrested were Rafi Neal, 39; Mark McLaughlin, 32; Timothy Koons, 47; Kamil Degraffenreidt, 24; and Andrew Bechard, 40.

At 5:28 p.m., Sgt. Christopher LoDico was conducting surveillance in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue when he observed Neal and McLaughlin taking part in a suspected drug transaction inside a store, police said in a news release.

Both men left the store and were stopped by Officers Nickolas Cardani, Jesse Oliver-Logan and Anthony Nastasi. Neal was found in possession of about 5 grams of suspected heroin, 7 grams of suspected crack cocaine and about $500 believed to be the proceeds of narcotic sales, police said. McLaughlin was found in possession of about 3 grams of suspected heroin.

Neal was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. McLaughlin was charged with possession of CDS.

Neal was found to have active warrants for his arrest and was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Ex-Atlantic City man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot WASHINGTON — A former Atlantic City man who filmed himself being a part of the mob that brea…

At 8:21 p.m., Officers Michael Kraugh and William Luengas-Gonzalez were conducting surveillance near South Carolina and Baltic avenues when they saw two men engage in a suspected drug transaction. One of the men, Koons, was stopped by officers and found to be in possession of a single wax fold of suspected heroin and a glass pipe commonly used to inhale drugs, police said.

Koons was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 9:45 p.m., LoDico was conducting surveillance in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue when he saw two men engage in a suspected drug transaction. LoDico and Officer Taylor Brooks subsequently stopped Degraffenreidt and found him to be in possession of about 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $152 believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, police said.

The other man, Bechard, was stopped by Oliver-Logan and found in possession of about 1 gram of suspected crack cocaine.

Degraffenreidt was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute. Bechard was charged with possession of CDS.

Apart from Neal, the other four suspects were released on summonses pending court.

The investigations were in response to complaints from the public and local business owners concerning drug activity and quality-of-life issues, police said.