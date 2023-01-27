Separate accidents Thursday at Egg Harbor Township intersection lead to multiple injuries, one arrest

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police responded twice Thursday to the intersection of the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue for separate car crashes.

In the first accident, a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese, 21, of Ventnor, struck a car stopped in traffic at 6:55 p.m., police said in a news release Friday.

Police said Reese was found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash happened. She was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Police charged Reese with multiple vehicle violations, including driving while intoxicated and assault by auto.

The stopped vehicle's driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Later that evening, a three-car crash happened at 10:59 p.m. Police said a vehicle driven by Tei-Anna Smith, 26, of New York, collided with a car driven by Lenwood Cherry, a 45-year-old township resident. The impact flipped Cherry's car over, leading to a third vehicle, driven by Benjamin Noisette, 81, of Atlantic City, being hit, police said.

Cherry was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Traffic summonses are pending upon the crash investigation's outcome, police said.

Eyewitnesses of the second crash are asked to contact Officer Tahsin Chowdhury at 609-927-5200.