Sentencings postponed again in South Jersey health benefits fraud case
Sentencings postponed again in South Jersey health benefits fraud case

Northfield FBI office

William Hickman, 42, of Northfield Charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, individual acts of health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, individual acts of money laundering

 COLT SHAW/Staff Writer////

CAMDEN — Sentencing dates for the 27 defendants who entered guilty pleas in a wide-reaching, multi-state and multi-million dollar health benefits fraud scheme in South Jersey have been postponed for a ninth time.

The defendants, ranging in profession from doctors to pharmaceutical sales representatives to firefighters and teachers, were set to be sentenced on April 20 and 21, but as of Monday, those dates had been rescheduled to Nov. 16-18, court records show. 

The first defendant scheduled to be sentenced is Matthew Tedesco, a pharmaceutical sales representative from Linwood, who, along with Robert Bessey, a gym floor installer from Philadelphia, were the first to plead guilty in August 2017.

The kick-back scheme centers around recruiting public employees with generous health insurance benefits to submit fraudulent prescriptions for compounded medications in order to receive large payouts from the health insurance companies. In return for obtaining the prescriptions, the pharmacy paid certain conspirators a percentage of each prescription filled and paid by the Pharmacy Benefits Administrator, which was then distributed to members of the conspiracy.

The scheme estimated to have resulted in more than $50 million in fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Although 30 have pleaded guilty, including Hayley Taff, the CEO of a Louisiana pharmacy that took part in the scheme, and William Hickman, a pharmaceutical sales representative who orchestrated the fraud in South Jersey, only three have been sentenced to date. Fifteen others have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

The last two defendants to be sentenced were Marmora residents Richard "Erick" McAllister, a former Pleasantville public school teacher, and James Wildman, a former Ocean City school system maintenance worker, in October. McAllister and Wildman were sentenced to 37 months and 46 months in prison, respectively.

Kristie Masucci, a former pharmaceutical sale representative from Stafford Township, was sentenced in August 2019 to three years' probation.

Contact Claire Lowe:

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

