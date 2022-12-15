Sentencing postponed in killing of Egg Harbor Township woman

MAYS LANDING — The sentencing of a Pennsylvania man found guilty of murdering of an Egg Harbor Township woman has been delayed until Jan. 20, according to the Atlantic County Superior Court.
Timothy Wright, 42, was convicted Nov. 2 of killing Joyce Vanderhoff, 25, in February 2014. He faces up to 30 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in announcing the verdict.
Wright, of Chambersburg, Pa., was scheduled for sentencing Friday.
The court clerk’s office did not immediately have a listed reason for why the hearing was postponed when contacted Thursday.
Wright was arrested in 2019, about five years after Vanderhoff was discovered lying naked in the snow on Feb. 14, 2014. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation after her body was spotted by a blueberry farm worker who noticed it on Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township.
A friend of Vanderhoff testified in court that he picked Wright up from his home in Mays Landing before collecting drugs in Pleasantville. The pair then drove to Vanderhoff’s West Atlantic City motel room, after which she was brought back to Wright’s home with him.
The friend then left Vanderhoff with Wright.
