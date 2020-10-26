Sentencing postponed for Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty in brother's death at Harrah's in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING — The sentencing for a Philadelphia man who admitted to killing his younger brother last year at an Atlantic City casino has been postponed.

John A. Villante, 39, who has pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the 2019 death of 32-year old Joseph Villante at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday. However, the hearing has been postponed to Nov. 9 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., court records show.

At about 3:10 p.m. May 28, casino security responded to the 11th floor of the casino for a medical emergency, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Joseph Villante, of Philadelphia, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

His cause of death has been ruled as multiple injuries, including blunt force to the head, according to an autopsy completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and the manner of death as homicide.

