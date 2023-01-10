Sentencing for Northfield man convicted of health care fraud postponed until April

A sentencing hearing for a Northfield man convicted in a multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy has been delayed until April 6.

A federal jury in September found Thomas Sher guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sher's attorney, Joseph Grimes, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler originally scheduled Sher's sentencing hearing for Tuesday in Camden. A reason for the postponement was not listed, U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson Matthew Reilly said.

The jury found Sher guilty after about a two-week-long trial between August and September 2022.

Prosecutors said Sher worked as a "sub-recruiter" to help other local conspirators push prescription compound medications on people they knew carried state health benefits packages, creating a scheme that defrauded the plans of about $50 million.

Prosecutors asserted the conspiracy, led by William Hickman, of Northfield, collected high-price reimbursements from the prescriptions they had filled. Some of the money was used to pay doctors and employees who filled the prescriptions fulfilled by Central Rexall Drugs of Hammond, Louisiana.

Sher aided the scheme with his brothers, Michael and John Sher, both of whom pleaded guilty to their charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in December that Thomas Schallus, a former Ventnor police officer, was sentenced by Kugler to three years of probation and six months of home confinement for his role in the scheme.